London Fashion Week has been all about bizarre novelty accessories

Excuse us while we start saving our pennies for a bag shaped like a cabbage.

London Fashion Week is like the cool younger cousin of Milan and Paris – far from stuffy, designers are prone to going wild with creativity.

This means very little is off limits during LFW, and over the weekend we’ve definitely seen a trend for wacky bags, hats and everything in between. Accessories are often seen as a bit of an afterthought, with many people convinced clothes are the main event. However, they can actually can make or break a look – and London’s designers are fully aware.

As LFW SS19 draws to a close, here are some of the kookiest accessories to storm the catwalk…

Novelty bags

(Katie Collins/PA)

Who could have predicted that fresh vegetables would trend at London Fashion Week? It appears to be what Molly Goddard was aiming for with her bags shaped like actual cabbages. These clutches definitely look realistic, but bad news – they’re probably not one of your five a day.

(Ian West/PA)

If you want something less like a vegetable and more ornate, look no further than Peter Pilotto’s pastel beaded orbs as over the shoulder bags. In case these weren’t extra enough, a tassel has been added for good measure.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Nearly every person we saw attending a LFW show was wearing some form of fanny pack – the fashion world is obsessed with them right now. So it comes as no surprise that many designers were experimenting with the bum bag. Marta Jakubowski went for a delicate satin clutch that looks like the perfect evening bag, except it wraps around your waist.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Yorkshire designer Matty Bovan’s interpretation of the fanny pack was less subtle. He was obviously following the “bigger is better” ethos by blowing up his bum bag to almost ludicrous proportions, and hooking it over the shoulder.

Eye-covering hats

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

One thing we saw time and again this weekend were hats concealing models’ faces. It’s a shame when you can’t see much of the women underneath, but it certainly is a dramatic look. Erdem’s headgear was a hat and veil combo straight out of the Victorian era.

(Ian West/PA)

Jacquemus’ oversized straw hat was the it-girl’s accessory of the summer, and this weekend Xiao Li showcased a pitch for the party version of that hat. Sure, the big hat trend is silly, but we can’t help but love anything this shiny.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

There’s no denying ‘hats’ are considered a pretty loose concept for designers to play around with. Take Delpozo’s show, which featured floral headpieces that were as beautiful as they were confusing. We feel for the models – it must be pretty tricky to brave the catwalk when you can only see out of one eye.

Literally anything else you could think of

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

In all honesty, it’s quite hard to categorise all of the weird and wonderful accessories we’ve seen over the course of a weekend. The great thing about accessories is it’s basically a catch-all word for anything that isn’t clothing, so can be constantly reinvented.

Take the House of Holland show – designer Henry Holland brought something back from the Eighties: The cross-body holster. In classically kitsch form, these high fashion holsters were holding vape pens – but we’re sure they’d be just as handy for a pen or highlighter.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Or what about Matty Bovan, who piled his models’ heads high with elaborate headdresses made out of feathers – and even money? He’s notorious for wackiness, and his SS19 show didn’t disappoint.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Don’t even get us started on the Pam Hogg show, which was a veritable smorgasbord of the fantastical, with one hat looking like a high fashion paper bag.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

If this kind of thing is your bag (sorry, pun totally intended), you’re in luck because the hat comes in different colours. What a treat.

(Ian West/PA)

Things definitely got weird at the Hogg show – but in a good way. Maybe the designer was eating sushi when she came up with this particular headpiece?

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

In comparison to Hogg’s headpieces, NICOPANDA’s plastic cowboy hats are infinitely more wearable. But then again, are we just getting brainwashed? It might be more acceptable to wear, but it’s still a see-through coloured Stetson – paired with skiing sunglasses no less.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

And to end on a delightfully bizarre note, we have Ryan Lo’s collection which was all about reimagining a fairytale. This came complete with models dressed like witches – pointy hats and broomsticks galore.

Will we see anyone wearing these outfits down Tesco? Probably not, but you can’t deny the fun of them all.

