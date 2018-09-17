4 ways to style a midi dress, the perfect transitional fashion piece

Say goodbye to summer and hello to your new favourite frock.

With summer now well and truly behind us, it’s time to pack away the shorts and tees and dig out the tights, jeans and jumpers (sob).

But before we get to winter proper, first there’s the matter of that tricky in-between period when it’s impossible to know what to wear. You end up leaving the house bundled up to keep warm, then return sweating buckets with half your clothing removed.

Annoying isn’t it? But there is a better way.

Enter the midi dress – your transitional fashion hero. It’s simple to style and the perfect way to ease you into the colder months.

Whether you prefer trainers or boots, dressy or casual, a long-sleeved dress that falls below the knee is the ideal anchor for a variety of outfits.

And there are loads of gorgeous examples in the shops right now.

Here, we’ve pulled together four fabulous looks that showcase our favourite midi dresses of the moment…

1. Cut the mustard

The bright maple leaf print on this round-neck Hush dress goes beautifully with mustard accessories and a crossbody bag for a chic autumnal feel.

(Hush/F&F at Tesco/New Look/PA)

Hush Freesia Lurex Stripe Dress , £110; F&F at Tesco Round Black Bag, £14 (in store only); New Look Mustard Premium Leather Block Heel Boots, £64.99; New Look Yellow Clear Resin Square Drop Earrings, £6.99

2. In the navy

The lacy fabric and necktie give this navy dress a sophisticated look, but it can be dressed down too – we teamed it with trainers and a slouchy hobo bag for a more edgy ensemble.

(Elvi/Accessorize/Dune/PA)

Elvi Balance Broderie Column Midi Dress with Neck Tie, £58; Accessorize Taylor Leather Hobo Bag in Cream, £69; Dune Emerald Navy Sock Trainers, £65

3. Black magic

With its sheer overlay and pretty gold floral print, this midi dress is a gorgeous evening option when paired with ankle boots and a box bag.

(F&F at Tesco/Next/Dorothy Perkins/PA)

F&F Floral Midi Dress, £39 (in store only); Next Black Patent Mini Box Bag, £35; Dorothy Perkins Black Chunky Ankle Boots, £45 (available September 30)

4. Red alert

Amp up the Sixties feel of this grey check dress by styling it with shiny red boots, a mini bag and tassel earrings.

(Miss Selfridge/Glamorous/Office/PA)

Miss Selfridge Checked D-Ring Midi Dress, £42; Miss Selfridge Red Circle Cross Body Bag, £20; Glamorous Red Multi Tassel Earrings, £10; Office Aubergine Curved Heel Ankle Boots Red Leather, £89

