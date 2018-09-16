How to nail Ashish's party-perfect neon make-up look from the London Fashion Week catwalk

Because sometimes you need a bit more colour than a smokey eye can give you.

Now we’re halfway through September and can’t really risk leaving the house without a jumper, most of us are mourning the loss of summer. But don’t get too upset – now we can legitimately start getting excited for party season.

Ashish’s London Fashion Week shows are always guaranteed to be a party, with a rainbow of colours and enthusiasm for glitter. This season was no different, and make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench was on hand to provide the beauty look to match.

Ashish catwalk (Isabel Infantes/PA)

We managed to sneak backstage before the show to get the down-low on the look which will be perfect for party season – if you’re bold enough.

Ffrench describes it as “post-rave”, and it really is the ultimate cool girl look that’s worth practising in the build-up to Christmas.

Model backstage at Ashish (Prudence Wade/PA)

Firstly, skin is kept luminous with a clear lipgloss (MAC Lipglass Clear, £15) pressed onto the cheekbones and nose to give an extra glowy impression – think sweaty nightclub.

Ffrench chose to make the eyes really pop by dabbing MAC’s Chromacake (£22.50) in either orange or chartreuse around the lids and under the eye in a rough and ready, organic kind of way.

Sketches of the make-up look backstage at Ashish (Prudence Wade/PA)

Luckily, you don’t need an experienced make-up artist on hand to help with this one. Ffrench says: “It’s an undone look, like the model’s done it themselves.” Which definitely sounds like something even beauty novices can nail.

The hair for the show was done by Sam McKnight – he describes it as suitable for a “sweaty nightclub rave”.

(Grant Pollard/AP)

This is also incredibly simple; all you have to do is oil down your hair with your palms and pull some strands over your face.

All power to you if you decide to go for the wet-look hair, but it’s a tricky one to pull off without looking like you forgot to use shampoo, so maybe ease yourself in with neon make-up first.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

The collection itself included a lot of Noughties touches like halternecks, low-slung waistlines and one-shouldered dresses – and spangly everything, with a club vibe.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

And now that you can perfectly replicate Ffrench’s make-up look, all you have to do to be really ready for party season is somehow get your hands on an Ashish glittery dress…

© Press Association 2018