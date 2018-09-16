How fashion designer Steven Tai is using unique models to challenge what beauty means

His beautiful presentation at London Fashion Week was a celebration of diversity - including models who have birthmarks, scars and alopecia.

This London Fashion Week, diversity is more of a hot button issue than it’s ever been before. It’s clear that people want to see a broader range of models represented on the catwalk, but actually achieving this is something of an uphill battle within the fashion industry.

That’s what makes Canadian designer Steven Tai’s presentation such a breath of fresh air. The setting of his fashion week event was magical; hand-pressed flowers decorate the stage (which Tai cheekily admits to scavenging out of bins himself – that’s just how hands-on a creator he is).

It’s not just the setting that was unique but also the models themselves. Alongside the leggy beauties you normally see in the pages of Vogue were some other women who don’t necessarily fit into society’s traditionally narrow definition of beauty.

Brenda, who has alopecia, was chosen to feature in Rankin’s photo series (Rankin)

It was incredibly refreshing to see someone with alopecia standing proudly on the stage alongside another woman with a birthmark on her face – and it was a powerful way to show different types of beauty.

This comes as part of a campaign called Portrait Positive. Supported by the charity Changing Faces, it’s a series of portraits by celebrity photographer Rankin of 16 inspiring women with different skin conditions or visual differences, all wearing clothes designed by Tai.

Loved working with all of the inspiring and strong women I met and photographed for @FaceEquality latest collaboration #PortraitPositive, tackling people’s perception of beauty in the fashion industry. 🌸🙌💗 👗 @steventaistudio 💕 @Red_Fringe, @PhyllidaSwift & @barratt_carly pic.twitter.com/kFKyViDcMS — Rankin (@rankinphoto) September 16, 2018

For Tai, getting involved in this kind of campaign was a no-brainer. “In fashion I never really felt like I fit in,” he admits, “but I was really happy with who I was.” So with his label – and this campaign – Tai is all about representing the underrepresented, and helping women realise they are not alone.

A broad spectrum of representation in fashion is important to Tai, who says simply: “The standard of beauty shouldn’t be one cookie cutter.”

Chloe Root, photographed by Rankin who tweeted that the women were ‘inspiring and strong’ (Rankin)

The clothes he designed for SS19 were befitting this ethos. They were feminine but bold – inspired by Sofia Coppola’s film The Virgin Suicides, and the kind of clothes made for strong and unique women.

During the presentation we caught up with some of the women who had been photographed for the series by Rankin, and their enthusiasm for the project was infectious.

Steven Tai’s London Fashion Week presentation (Prudence Wade/PA)

“It’s all about trying to embrace change and diversity within the fashion industry,” Catrin Pugh, a burns survivor, explains. “Nowadays we need to have more diversity because people feel like they’re not included in the media, or fashion and beauty. The world’s such a big place, and sometimes you just want to feel like you’re a part of it.”

For Pugh, having her photograph taken by Rankin was a once in a lifetime experience. “It was insane!” she giggles. “I’m definitely not the typical fashion model, but when he did the photos I felt amazing and like I belonged there.”

The designer says he wanted to represent the underrepresented (Prudence Wade/PA)

Rhona Christie agrees with the importance of these types of campaign. “Seeing something like this on the conceptual high fashion level is such a message to the population that you can look however, and you can still wear these things and look great,” she says. “I think that’s such a good thing to get out there.”

“It seemed like a really positive project that focuses on something joyous, and that really appealed to me.”

Professional models featured alongside the women in Rankins photo series (Prudence Wade/PA)

Even though the fashion industry has a long way to go in terms of diversity, it’s definitely heartening seeing designers like Tai using their work as vehicles for change.

© Press Association 2018