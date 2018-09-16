Video: Famous faces and a heavily pregnant model on the catwalk for Temperley London

Actors, a singer, a chef and a photographer modelled the new collection at London Fashion Week.

Some fashion models are so famous they’re celebs in their own right – but Temperley London went one step further and cast bonafide famous people for the brand’s London Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 show.

Celebrities who strutted their stuff included Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and actor Helen McCrory. One regular face on Temperley’s catwalks, model Arizona Muse, was walking in the show this time too, but with one major difference – she’s seven months pregnant.

Also on the catwalk were 64-year-old photographer Ellen von Unwerth, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, chef Jasmine Hemsley, musician Anoushka Shankar and the designer’s mother Diana Temperley.

Emmanuel, aka Missandei to GOT fans, walked in a flowing pink robe/jumpsuit combo, while McCrory, 50, sported a sparkling white jumpsuit. Muse modelled a one-shouldered striped dress over her bump.

Alice Temperley’s inclusion of a pregnant model comes days after Rihanna did the same for her Savage X Fenty lingerie show. The model, Slick Woods, incidentally went into labour just after leaving the catwalk.

The collection included free-flowing gowns, strong stripes and plenty of ready-to-wear jumpsuits – all adorned in a lot of sparkle.

