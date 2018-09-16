Video: Famous faces and a heavily pregnant model on the catwalk for Temperley London

16th Sep 18 | Fashion

Actors, a singer, a chef and a photographer modelled the new collection at London Fashion Week.

d2431da9-6918-4173-8c4c-d90fd049e56e

Some fashion models are so famous they’re celebs in their own right – but Temperley London went one step further and cast bonafide famous people for the brand’s London Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 show.

Celebrities who strutted their stuff included Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and actor Helen McCrory. One regular face on Temperley’s catwalks, model Arizona Muse, was walking in the show this time too, but with one major difference – she’s seven months pregnant.

Also on the catwalk were 64-year-old photographer Ellen von Unwerth, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, chef Jasmine Hemsley, musician Anoushka Shankar and the designer’s mother Diana Temperley.

Emmanuel, aka Missandei to GOT fans, walked in a flowing pink robe/jumpsuit combo, while McCrory, 50, sported a sparkling white jumpsuit. Muse modelled a one-shouldered striped dress over her bump.

Alice Temperley’s inclusion of a pregnant model comes days after Rihanna did the same for her Savage X Fenty lingerie show. The model, Slick Woods, incidentally went into labour just after leaving the catwalk.

The collection included free-flowing gowns, strong stripes and plenty of ready-to-wear jumpsuits – all adorned in a lot of sparkle.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

[PIC] This Boots product is SO POPULAR that customers are now on a waiting list
[PIC] This Boots product is SO POPULAR that customers are now on a waiting list

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn