The Meghan effect has reached London Fashion Week - here's how to get Preen's natural freckled look

16th Sep 18 | Beauty

We got some top tips backstage at the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show.

Considering how keen fashion designers are to dress the Duchess of Sussex, it comes as no surprise that her influence has expanded into the world of beauty.

That’s what we found backstage before the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show, where legendary make-up artist Val Garland was creating a natural freckled look on the models – and luckily, she was able to tell us how it’s done.

For this show, Garland says she was inspired by “this idea of a modern traveller – she’s outdoorsy and quite strong”. In order to get a ruddy and natural look, Garland wanted to make the models appear “naturally freckled”.

Preen make-up look
The final look (Prudence Wade/PA)

Thanks to the popularity of Korean beauty, current trends lean towards dewy and glowing skin – and that’s something Garland wanted to tap into as well.

“We’ve done a lot of prep and prime on the skin to make it look really gorgeous,” she explains. “It’s all about getting a nice bit of moistness, but in a natural way – we’re not even using any foundation.”

Preen backstage
The focus is on dewy skin (Prudence Wade/PA)

Having such beautiful skin provides the perfect canvas for the freckles to stand out – and Garland is on hand with some handy tips for how to make them look real. “We use eyebrow pens, which are great because they’re very thin,” she says. “We actually use five different colours, because freckles aren’t just one colour.”

Preen make-up
Applying the freckles (Prudence Wade/PA)

Garland is working with MAC, and uses varying shades of the Shape & Shade Brow Tint (£19.50) dotted all over the cheeks.

The look is finished off with a matte lipstick, and some freckles on the lips as well – just to make it look even more realistic.

Make-up inspiration
Some of Garland’s inspirations (Prudence Wade/PA)

For the rest of the look, Garland wanted to really create a “lived-in effect”. Nails are chipped, legs aren’t moisturised and one model is even keeping a plaster on her grazed knee – it’s the perfect compliment to Preen’s romantic and lacy outfits.

Freckles are incredibly fashionable right now, so much so that scores of people have been getting them tattooed onto their face. Luckily, Garland’s top tips are a whole lot easier than having to go under the needle.

The collection itself was awash with bold print, retro ruffles, lace and layering.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Catwalk
(Kathryn Younger/PA)
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Catwalk - London Fashion Week September 2018
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

