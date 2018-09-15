Shimmer, shine and shoulder pads: Julien Macdonald makes a welcome return to London Fashion Week

All hail the king of glamour.

After taking a season off and deciding not to show at London Fashion Week in February, all eyes were on Julien Macdonald’s new collection for SS19.

Always a hit with the A-listers, the hype was bubbling ahead of the Saturday night show, as his Instagram feed name-dropped Jourdan Dunn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin, and the countdown began.

View this post on Instagram London Fashion Week #julienmacdonald #london #lfw #saturdaynight #fashion A post shared by Mark Boucher (@mark_miles_boucher) on Sep 15, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

On the night, however, the star of the show was model Winnie Harlow, who glittered on the catwalk, alongside Georgia Fowler and Izabel Goulart.

Taking place in Hyde Park’s St John’s Church, the setting – all pillars, stained glass and low lighting – provided the perfect backdrop, and Macdonald did not disappoint.

Long, flowing skirts and trains swooshed between minis and midriffs. From eye-popping yellow and sassy cerise to sophisticated, back-baring metallics, it was all on show. Svelte gowns were slashed to the navel, ruffles – both sleek and flouncy, colourful and cool – shimmied down the runway, while the men’s collection – particularly the embellished jackets – got a big thumbs up on social media. Oh – and the long dresses with capped-sleeve shoulder pads went down well, too.

Welcome home, Julien Macdonald. We missed you.





