Shimmer, shine and shoulder pads: Julien Macdonald makes a welcome return to London Fashion Week

15th Sep 18 | Fashion

All hail the king of glamour.

The Fashion Awards 2017 - London

After taking a season off and deciding not to show at London Fashion Week in February, all eyes were on Julien Macdonald’s new collection for SS19.

Always a hit with the A-listers, the hype was bubbling ahead of the Saturday night show, as his Instagram feed name-dropped Jourdan Dunn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin, and the countdown began.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

London Fashion Week #julienmacdonald #london #lfw #saturdaynight #fashion

A post shared by Mark Boucher (@mark_miles_boucher) on

On the night, however, the star of the show was model Winnie Harlow, who glittered on the catwalk, alongside Georgia Fowler and Izabel Goulart.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The 💎 of #julienmcdonald ‘s show. Such a stunner✨ ما أجملها!

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

Taking place in Hyde Park’s St John’s Church, the setting – all pillars, stained glass and low lighting – provided the perfect backdrop, and Macdonald did not disappoint.

Long, flowing skirts and trains swooshed between minis and midriffs. From eye-popping yellow and sassy cerise to sophisticated, back-baring metallics, it was all on show. Svelte gowns were slashed to the navel, ruffles – both sleek and flouncy, colourful and cool – shimmied down the runway, while the men’s collection – particularly the embellished jackets – got a big thumbs up on social media. Oh – and the long dresses with capped-sleeve shoulder pads went down well, too.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Great show as always @julienmacdonald . Stunning girls @izabelgoulart @winnieharlow #lfw#sexy#models#julienmcdonald

A post shared by Layla Powell (@laylaypowell) on

Welcome home, Julien Macdonald. We missed you.

 



[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings