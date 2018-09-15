Baby Spice inspired the hair at Molly Goddard SS19 - here's how to get the look

This is a look that is achievable at home.

Victoria Beckham may be the reigning fashionista when it comes to the Spice Girls but it was Emma Bunton who being talked about backstage today at London Fashion Week.

At the Molly Goddard spring/summer 2019 show Luke Hersheson, John Frieda UK creative director, described the spiky updo as ‘a bit Galliano, a bit Spice Girl’.

The hair stylist and his team started by blow drying models’ hair with John Frieda Luxurious Volume Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion.

Then the hair was swept up and divided into five tight ponytails, which were twisted repeatedly to create a ‘knotted mohawk’ effect.

Getting ready backstage (Katie Wright/PA)

“We tied off the knots then folded the knots back in on themselves and left the spiky bits at the end, which was a Baby Spice reference,” Hersheson explained.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum was then applied to create a sleek finish.

The spiky look (Katie Wright/PA)

This may look like a complicated hair style but Hersheson says it’s totally achievable at home.

“We’ve made it very clean and very polished and very kind of aggressive, but you don’t necessarily need to make the ponytails so tight,” he said.

A look to try at home (Katie Wright/PA)

“Molly started out thinking she wanted the girls to have fringes so they all feel like they’ve got this kind of like slightly punky fringe element which you could totally do yourself.

“It depends how good you are with your hands!”

