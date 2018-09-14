This model used a breast pump on the London Fashion Week catwalk

14th Sep 18 | Fashion

The Marta Jakubowski show featured more than just designer clothes, Katie Wright reports.

‘Breast is best’ as the old saying goes, but if you’re a busy working mum it isn’t always possible to fit your breastfeeding schedule around your work hours.

A breast pump can help, allowing mothers to express milk and store it for later feeds, but pumping comes with its own set of challenges.

You can’t just whip out your pump and attach it in the middle of a meeting, and if you’re out and about it can be difficult to get the privacy you need, because pumps can be cumbersome and loud if it has an electric mechanism.

But that didn’t stop model Valeria Garcia, who today took to the catwalk at the Marta Jakubowski fashion show while using breast pumps.

Valeria Garcia on the Marta Jakubowski SS19 catwalk
The mum of two, who gave birth to youngest son Anton in June, strutted her stuff wearing a black trouser suit and black bra, with the world’s first wearable breast pump visible underneath.

The show took place on the first day of London Fashion Week, where British designers are showcasing their spring/summer 2019 collection over the next five days.

The Elvie Pump, which will be available for consumers to buy in October, connects to a smartphone app and is designed to sit inside a bra, allowing women to express milk silently and discreetly whether they’re at home, at work or on the move.

woman using the Elvie Pump
Tania Boler, founder and CEO of Elvie said: “Being a new mother can be incredibly stressful.

“We spoke to a lot of women about the struggles they experience post-pregnancy and it became obvious that outdated pumping technology was a real obstacle for women wanting to provide breast milk for their baby.

“We designed Elvie Pump to make breast pumping as easy, streamlined and flexible as possible for mums.”

Elvie Pump and smartphone app
Research from Elvie found that 84% of women have been prevented from spending time with family and friends because they had to pump milk, while 45% say they haven’t been able to pump because of things like work meetings.

This isn’t the first time a lactating mother has appeared on the catwalk.

Earlier this year, bikini-clad Mara Martin was widely praised for breastfeeding her baby while walking in a Sports Illustrated swimwear show in Miami.

It’s encouraging to see that designers are willing to embrace motherhood in fashion, which in the past has not been the most inclusive or diverse of industries.

Today’s show represents another step – or rather catwalk – in the right direction.

