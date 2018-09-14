5 catwalk make-up trends that are going to be huge this season

As we head into autumn and start to assemble our seasonal style shopping lists, it’s time to switch up our make-up routines too.

The AW18 shows offered an abundance of inspiration, from bold brights to metallic shimmer, and modern twists on make-up classics.

From the hundreds of shows in the four fashion capitals, we’ve distilled five key trends that are set to soar in the next few months, and the products you need to get the look.

Here’s your autumn beauty cheat sheet…

1. Shimmer and shine

Seventies disco sparkle was a major theme for AW18, with glitter sprinkled liberally on models’ foreheads at Preen and all over their faces at Giambattista Valli.

Will these looks translate to real life? They will once they’re toned down (a lot), but there was more wearable shimmer by way of jewel-toned eyes at Michael Halpern and metallic lips at Stella Jean.

Preen AW18 (GHD/PA)

As MAC make-up artist Mark Carrasquillo explains: “It’s not about recreating a retro look, but getting the energy of the decade’s aesthetic, without applying a lot of make-up.”

(NYX/PA)

NYX Face and Body Glitter in Silver, £6

2. Black eyes

The one product the backstage pros couldn’t get enough of at the autumn shows? Black eyeliner.

David Koma AW18 (Suqqu/PA)

From razor-sharp liquid flicks at Molly Goddard and David Koma to smudged and smokey pencil scrawls at Max Mara and Carolina Herrera, the make-up staple was given a new lease of life and a punky sensibility reigned.

(Marc Jacobs/PA)

Marc Jacobs Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer, £23, Net-a-Porter

3. Bright eyes

There was a rebellious spirit, too, in the way colour was used on the eyes, with opaque citrus hues daubed at Kenzo and Palmer Harding, abstract aqua eyeliner used at Jeremy Scott, and neon eyelashes seen at Dries van Noten.

Palmer Harding AW18 (Escentual/PA)

“The new way to wear colour is borderline bad taste, but it still looks beautiful,” explained MAC’s Terry Barber.

(Make Up For Ever/PA)

Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint Waterproof Eyeshadow in Matte Orange, £19, Escentual

4. The natural look

Alongside all the glitz and punky glam, AW18 proved that the ‘no make-up make-up’ trend has still got legs, because who doesn’t love a youthful ‘I woke up like this’ glow?

Christopher Kane AW18 (Nars/PA)

The aim here is an ‘uncluttered, invisible’ feel, so the focus is very much on a flawless complexion, enhanced with soft rosy hues on the eyes (as seen at Oscar de la Renta and Shrimps) or flushed cheeks (Christopher Kane, Issey Miyake and Missoni).

(Illamasqua/PA)

Illamasqua Colour Veil in Tonic, £20

5. Red lips

Designers spoke about female empowerment a lot at the autumn/winter shows, and that theme came through in the make-up as well, with a return to the bold ‘power lip’.

Erdem AW18 (Nars/PA)

From orangey-red at Dolce & Gabbana to blood red at Alexander McQueen and Rochas, and berry hues at Erdem; the shade is up to you, but the texture is non-negotiable: It’s got to be a stamp of rich, matte pigment.

(Nars/PA)

Nars Audacious Lipstick in Louise, £26

© Press Association 2018