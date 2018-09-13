Everything you need to look out for this London Fashion Week

Anticipation is high as some big names return to the capital.

September means many things – back to school, the changing of the weather, and something decidedly more glamorous: London Fashion Week.

Starting on September 13 and running through to September 18, some of the most exciting designers around will be giving us a glimpse of where high fashion is at right now.

The schedule alters for every season, and this time we’ll be missing the likes of Topshop, Sophia Webster and Mulberry. But don’t despair too much, because there’s a lot to look forward to regardless.

Other than a pretty good insight into what we’ll be wearing next summer, here are some of the major things you should be watching out for this fashion week…

Victoria Beckham is coming home

(Lynne Cameron/PA)

Even though she’s English, Victoria Beckham has never actually shown her collection in London – instead, she’s favoured New York Fashion Week. That’s what makes her return to home soil so exciting – and on the brand’s 10 year anniversary no less, so there will definitely be a lot to celebrate.

Not only is this a big anniversary for the VB brand, but the Beckhams have been revealed as British Vogue’s October cover stars, so no doubt she’s riding high on that as well.

Beckham will be showing at 9:30 and 10:30 on September 16.

Alexa Chung is showing for the first time

Long gone are the days where Alexa Chung was asking celebs awkward questions on T4. Now, she’s managed to mould herself into a bonafide fashion icon and designer.

Chung launched her eponymous label in May of last year, and is now building on its success by putting on the brand’s first catwalk show on September 15 at 11am. No doubt it will be an insight into what all the coolest Instagram influencers will be wearing next season.

Riccardo Tisci is making his Burberry debut

Christopher Bailey spent 17 years completely transforming Burberry into the most exciting show on the fashion week calendar, and for many people he embodied the heritage label. That’s why we really can’t wait to see where new creative director Riccardo Tisci is going to take the brand – chances are he’s going to do something out of the ordinary to make his mark.

Burberry has been doing its utmost to build hype – the brand has released a redesign of the Thomas Burberry monogram and has been plastering it in unusual places and buildings all over the world. However, at the moment it’s anyone’s guess what the show will hold, and we’ll all be eagerly waiting to see.

The Queen *might* be in attendance

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sure, this is nothing more than wild speculation, but that’s all we’ve got so it’s what we’re going with. Last year the Queen made a surprise guest appearance on a London Fashion Week frow next to Anna Wintour, and then presented Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Maybe she took a shine to Quinn’s floral masks, and wants to see what his collection is like this season? Either that or she might want to have a look at the newest winner of her award. We can only hope she (or certain new royal) makes an appearance at some point.

Julien Macdonald is back…

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

And with him, no doubt they’ll be a whole bevvy of beauties on the runway. Macdonald took last season off, but previously he’s recruited famous faces like Winnie Harlow and Alessandra Ambrosio to walk in his show.

His fashion isn’t exactly subtle, it’s a lot of sexy, sparkly fun so will be well worth a look – and we’ll put bets on Macdonald wanting to return with a bang on September 15 at 9pm.

…and so is Jenny Packham

London-based Jenny Packham has been showing her collections in New York for the past eight years, but as this is the 30th anniversary of her brand she’s bringing things home.

She told Women’s Wear Daily of the move back: “London, for me, is the most creative and inspirational city in the world and our home. We are looking forward to presenting a collection that reflects this energy and propels the brand into its next decade.”

On the schedule Packham is down for appointments only on September 16, but we hope she has something extra up her sleeve for the big anniversary.

