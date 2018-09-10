From celeb spats to Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary: Everything you missed at New York Fashion Week

It's been a whirlwind few days of politics, fashion and parties in America.

Fashion month is officially in full swing with New York Fashion Week drawing to a close today.

NYFW is definitely the fun younger sibling to London, Milan and Paris, which tend to be host to more established fashion houses. So this means more risks are taken in New York, and you can expect a bit more of the unexpected.

It’s been a particularly eventful long weekend in the US, from romantic collections and unashamedly diverse shows to politics on the catwalk. If you didn’t quite make it onto the frow, here are all the most important things you missed.

Ralph Lauren went all in for its 50th anniversary celebrations

This fashion week marked Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary, and you can be sure the brand pulled out all the stops for it. The show itself was the modern American luxury we know the label for, and was held on a terrace in the middle of Central Park.

It was a mammoth show, featuring over 100 looks and models of all ages – from cute kids to septuagenarians.

After the show, a huge dinner was held in Central Park but perhaps most impressive about the evening was the guestlist, which included Oprah, Hillary Clinton, Kanye West, and pretty much any other famous person you can think of.

There was a touching tribute to Kate Spade

Three months after Kate Spade’s death, the brand’s fashion show was always going to be a reflective event. Spade was no longer working at the label at the time of her death, but the whole show was dedicated to her. Each guest’s seat had a card with the words, “She left a little sparkle everywhere she went” and, “In loving memory, 1962-2018.”

In-keeping with this theme, sparkles were dotted throughout the show – from the runway to the models’ nails.

Longchamp had its first ever runway show

In celebration of the label’s 70th anniversary, Longchamp held their first ever New York Fashion Week show. The location was pretty impressive – One World Trade Center, with sweeping views over the city.

The style was straight out of the Seventies, with a lot of fringing and suede. The likes of Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss and Priyanka Chopra sat on the frow, with familiar faces like Kaia Gerber walking in the show itself.

The spotlight was on diversity

The fashion industry is coming under increasing scrutiny for how far behind it falls when it comes to diversity, which means there are more voices coming to the fore championing inclusion. Even though there’s a long way to go, in previous years designers using an entirely Asian cast for a show would have been unheard of. That’s exactly what Claudia Li did, explaining on her Instagram: “I’m glad our culture is finally having a conversation about how Asian identity is represented and portrayed, and I see this season’s show as my personal contribution to it.”

Meanwhile Chromat’s show was also a raucous celebration of diversity in all forms. Breast cancer survivors showing their scars, plus-sized women, models wearing hijabs and an amputee were just some of the range of models who triumphantly walked the catwalk.

They zeroed in on body diversity too, featuring women of all shapes and sizes on the catwalk wearing t-shirts saying simply: “Sample size.”

The weekend wasn’t without drama

One of the most shocking moments of the weekend came not on the runway, but rather at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party on Friday night. There were reports that rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had an altercation at the bash, and Cardi B later left with what looks like a bump on her head. A video emerged on Twitter appearing to show a disturbance at the event, though it was unclear who was involved.

Later, Cardi B posted a statement on Instagram which many presumed was aimed towards Minaj. She wrote: “When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities too take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!!”

The two are said to have an ongoing feud.

Even the rain couldn’t stop Rodarte

Fashion Week often seems like a competition between designers as to who can produce the most outrageous and edgy event out there, which is why Rodarte’s show felt like such a breath of fresh air.

Everything about the collection was romantic and elegant, with a healthy dose of flowers alongside it all. Adding to the fairytale nature of the show, it was held in the New York Marble Cemetery, and went ahead as planned despite heavy rainfall. In fact, the drizzle only made the clothes seem more magical.

Politics couldn’t be ignored

Slogan tees have long been a way to make a political statement, and Christian Siriano used this to great effect in his show. Amongst his black and neon gowns he featured one simple T-shirt that read: “Vote for Cynthia”.

He’s of course referencing Cynthia Nixon, who is campaigning to become the next New York governor. Not only this, but Nixon herself was front row for the show, and every seat had one of her campaign flyers placed on it. Siriano ended the show by taking a quick bow in an “I’m voting for Cynthia” T-shirt. A subtle statement it was not, but it sure was a powerful one.

