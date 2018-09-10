As Lady Gaga wows in gothic gown at A Star Is Born premiere, here are her wackiest looks ever

“Shy and retiring” is definitely not how you’d describe singer and actor Lady Gaga. Other than incredibly catchy pop songs, she’s made a name for herself with outrageous – and sometimes controversial – fashion choices.

Now, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) has swapped the stage for the big screen and is out promoting her new film, A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper. But don’t worry, just because she can now add movie star to her CV it doesn’t mean she’s toning down her fashion choices.

In fact, it just gives us more of an opportunity to ogle the 32-year-old’s OTT outfits. Here are some of the boldest looks as Gaga continues to stun on the red carpet…

Morticia Addams chic

(Evan Agostini/AP)

On Sunday Gaga attended the Toronto Film Festival for her new film, and did so in one of her favourite kind of looks – gothic, all-black chic. If you’re Gaga, wearing a sleek Armani Privé gown isn’t quite enough – she gave the outfit a characteristically quirky spin with a tiny hat jauntily placed on her head, along with a lot of tulle to wrangle with.

(PA)

It isn’t the first time she’s taken inspiration from Morticia Addams for a red carpet appearance – take her look from the 2009 MTV VMAs which included black feathers, lace, a corset and gold accents (understated it was not).

Sophisticated drama

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Lady Gaga is a true fashion chameleon – while she’s known for provocative outfits, she can also do sleek, sophisticated elegance at the drop of a hat. Last week she won Venice Film Festival by storming the red carpet in a Valentino haute couture feathered gown which was the epitome of Hollywood glamour.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Because this is Gaga, obviously her elegant looks take things one step further – like this Brandon Maxwell black gown from The Fashion Awards 2016, which had the addition of a cape that she knew exactly how to work for photographers.

Extravagant headpieces

(Nick Ansell/PA)

Always one to push the boat out sartorially, Gaga has dabbled more than a few times in towering headpieces. Take the one she wore on the Graham Norton show in 2011. Most celebs dress plainly but smartly for this talkshow, but Gaga went for a punk-rock Mary Magdalene look.

(PA)

Gaga’s love and appreciation of art is no secret. Just take this dramatic gown, which seems to feature a Renaissance painting on it, and is topped off with an incredible feathered headpiece.

(Yui Mok/PA)

To be fair, this outfit was for a MAC cosmetics release so an OTT mask and headpiece is a pretty good way to show off your lipstick.

All white everything

(Ian West/PA)

For Gaga, this was a pretty standard way to arrive at the 2010 Brit Awards. It was all very virginal until after the event when she showed off the three awards she nabbed…

(Ian West/PA)

Yep, she stripped off the tiered white gown to reveal a lace bodysuit. The towering headpiece was the only thing that remained consistent throughout the night and it’s giving us serious Marie Antoinette vibes.

Anything controversial

(PA)

Gaga’s meat dress is so famous that it even has its own Wikipedia page. Time named it as the top fashion statement of 2010, and it has gone down in history for being one of the most controversial outfits ever to hit the red carpet.

Designed by Franc Fernandez, this was the third outfit Gaga wore to the MTV Video Music Awards, and went onstage in it to accept the video of the year award for Bad Romance.

As the dress itself was made out of raw beef flank, it was no surprise it was hugely criticised by animal rights groups. Due to the nature of the material, Gaga had to be sewn into it backstage.

(Leon Neal/PA)

This one wasn’t exactly controversial, but sure did raise a few eyebrows. Back in 2009 Gaga performed at the Royal Variety Show in Blackpool, and to meet the Queen she wore a red latex Atsuko Kudo gown and bedazzled eye make-up. Even though the Queen has met a lot of celebrities over her lifetime, we’re pretty confident that Gaga would have particularly stood out.

