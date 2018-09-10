Video: How to clean your make-up brushes

On International Make-Up Day, we ask the experts how to take better care of our beauty tools.

While most of us spend quite a bit of money on cosmetics, we’re probably not giving our make-up brushes the love they deserve. They usually sit under a load of products in your make-up bag, gathering dust and residual make-up – which you then wipe across your face.

Brushes are an important part of our beauty kits, and not cleaning them regularly could mean you’re adding extra dirt, oil and old make-up to your face when you’re applying fresh make-up. This isn’t good for your skin (or your look) so, on International Make-Up Day, here’s how to look after your brushes better…

