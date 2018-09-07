From Lady Gaga to Cate Blanchett: These are the most glamorous looks from the Venice Film Festival

Whilst many of us have been struggling this week with the realisation that the summer holidays are really over, others have been gliding around on boats on the Venetian canals and wearing couture.

Well, not many people have been doing this – just the lucky celebs living their best lives at the Venice Film Festival, which draws to a close on Saturday. This year had a particularly star-studded schedule, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper debuting their film A Star Is Born, to Dakota Johnson representing the creepy movie Suspiria.

Venice Film Festival – similar to Cannes – is a time for movie stars to look at the haute couture catwalks and pick something incredibly dramatic and extravagant to wear. Not only this, but they need to leave room in their suitcases for daytime gondola chic. Here are some of our favourite looks as the fashionable event nears its end.

Relaxed daytime

Johnson nailed two of our favourite daytime looks in Venice – one was a slouchy checked suit by Ganni…

…and the other was a Dior summery day dress that fitted her perfectly, which is no mean feat for strapless styles.

Tilda Swinton went for a completely different afternoon vibe, opting for a Haider Ackermann dress in a bold yellow/green colour. Bonus points for the clashing light blue shoes that actually go amazingly well. This outfit also proves that no one can quite rock a turtleneck like Swinton.

Like Johnson, Gaga clocked on to the fact that a white dress would never go amiss in Venice. The sleek style of this outfit coupled with Gaga’s curls give us some serious Fifties screen siren vibes.

All in red

Many stars seemed to draw colour inspiration from the red carpet they were walking. Johnson and Swinton came in matching red gowns – Johnson’s a Chanel strapless number, and Swinton’s again from her favourite brand Haider Ackermann (see, we told you she was glorious in a turtleneck).

Sure, at its core this is a pink dress with a giant red scarf attached, which doesn’t sound particularly appealing on paper. And yet, somehow Claire Foy makes this Valentino look both perfect and dramatic.

We’re not sorry that Swinton is appearing so much on this list – she has one of the most interesting and experimental styles out there. Few people could pull off this patterned Schiaparelli haute couture, which goes the extra mile by extending the red and white into matching boots and gloves.

Feathers and capes

Gaga arguably won Venice Film Festival with this outfit, plucked straight from the Valentino haute couture catwalk. Instead of letting the voluminous pink feathers completely swamp her, Gaga works this gown like you don’t believe.

Armani is a firm favourite of Cate Blanchett, so it’s no surprise that she wore not one but two gowns from the fashion house over the course of the festival. This one is our favourite, fitting her like a dream and adding extra drama with the feathers.

Olivia Colman shows that black doesn’t have to be boring in this sleek Stella McCartney with a dramatic cape attached. Full disclosure: we will never not love something that is caped.

This one doesn’t have feathers or a cape. But it’s still well worth admiring Natalie Portman’s Gucci number, purely because of how sparkly it is. Not only is it full sequins, but we’re feeling the Eighties shoulders as well – and where else can you wear ludicrous pointy shoulders than on the red carpet in Venice?

