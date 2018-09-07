Dull hair and itchy scalp? Pollution might be the problem - here's what you can do about it

Katie Wright finds out what pollutants are doing to our locks, and how to fight the invisible foe.

Urban living – it’s not without challenges is it?

When days start with a crammed commute, lunchtimes are non-existent and your so-called nine-to-five-job is more like seven-to-11, it can be hard to keep your stress levels in check.

And that’s only the palpable problems – don’t forget that pollution lurking in the air is causing lung problems and early deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What’s this got to do with beauty? Well, it turns out that pollution may be the cause of bad hair days, as well as poor health.

And it’s not just big cities that are affected, either.

A recent WHO report found that 30 places in the UK exceeded a crucial 10 micrograms of pollutants per cubic metre measure, with Scunthorpe showing the highest levels, and destinations including Gillingham, Carlisle and Chepstow coming in the top ten, alongside larger cities like Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

“If you live in a city and your hair is feeling dull and dry, or you’ve developed an itchy scalp, then pollution could be to blame,” says Nick Irwin, global development director of Muk haircare.

“In the same way pollution can affect the skin, it affects the hair. Depleting the body of certain nutrients can affect hair growth and condition, plus, with pollutants literally sitting on the hair, it can look dull and dry.”

“Air pollution can significantly damage your hair in a number of ways,” explains Betsy Patel, chemist from Living Proof.

“Exposure to air pollution can damage the proteins in hair, making it more susceptible to breakage and further damage. Oil droplets and solid particles can adhere to your hair, so the result – in some instances – is that your hair can feel noticeably rougher.”

So, what can be done to prevent the effects of pollution – aside from relocating to a rural idyll?

“Washing your hair regularly will wash off the pollutants on your hair, so make sure you use a shampoo and conditioner for your hair type,” Irwin advises.

“Cleansing your hair properly is so important,” Patel agrees. “You don’t want to wash your hair too frequently, because this can strip your hair of its natural oils and further perpetuate that damage, but you do want to be able to remove all of the small particles and oil droplets.”

As a preventative measure, look for masks or styling products with “restorative benefits that can help reseal the cuticle and strengthen the cortex,” Patel advises.

And to treat an itchy scalp, choose a shampoo with soothing and clarifying ingredients, like charcoal or echinacea.

Here, we’ve rounded up the products that will help ward off pollutants. So, with your hair taken care of, you’ve got one less stress…

Living Proof Restore Shampoo, £24

Charles Worthington Radiance Restore Charcoal Shampoo, £6.99, Boots

Aveda Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo, £20

Muk Deep Muk 1 Minute Treatment, £11.75

Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer, £25

Mr Smith Leave In, £38

This Works Stress Check Hair Elixir, £25

