'I feel that fashion has somehow lost its way' says Tom Ford as he unveils his latest collection

See all the best looks from the celebrity-filled New York Fashion Week show.

Always one of the biggest draws of fashion month, the Tom Ford show took place last night at the Park Avenue Armory and the celebrity line-up was as stellar as ever.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, rapper Cardi B, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and model Adriana Lima all sat front row, while model of the moment Gigi Hadid closed the show in a billowing chiffon cape dress.

“I always begin each collection as a reaction to the previous season,” Ford said in a release to accompany the spring/summer show.

“I feel that fashion has somehow lost its way a bit and it is easy for all of us to be swept up in trends that have lost touch with what women and men want to actually wear.

“So I did not want to make clothes that were ironic, or clever but simply clothes that were beautiful.”

(Tom Ford/PA)

In terms of daywear, that translated into slinky dresses in muted colours that fell just below the knee, paired with Ford’s trademark tailored blazers or boxy leather jackets.

The 57-year-old said that for SS19 he was in a contemplative mood, looking back at why he became a designer in the first place.

(Andres Kudacki/AP/PA)

“I became a fashion designer because I wanted to make men and women feel more beautiful, and to empower them with a feeling of confidence.

“A feeling of knowing that they looked their best and could then present their best selves to the world.”

(Tom Ford/PA)

Of course, this being a Tom Ford collection, there was no shortage of sex appeal thanks to the leather corsets that accompanied dresses, plus lots of sheer lace and chiffon.

“Chiffon, leather and lace play off of each other in this contrast of hard and soft,” Ford explained.

“Given the harshness of the world, a softer color palette seemed right to me this season,” he continued. “Shades of nude and skin tones look especially beautiful to me right now.”

(Tom Ford/PA)

The show culminated with eveningwear and a series of stand-out fringed gowns with corset detailing – model Joan Smalls looked particular stunning in a copper coloured dress with a leopard print bodice (above).

Knowing the legion of stars who count themselves Ford fans, we can expect to see some of those gorgeous gowns on the red carpet very soon…

Tom Ford takes a bow at the end of his show at New York Fashion Week (Andres Kudacki/AP/PA)

© Press Association 2018