What were the key fashion trends at the GQ Awards?

Celebrities strapped on their highest heels and slid into their favourite velvet suits to attend this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards, at the Tate Modern in London.

The annual event is now in its 21st year, and celebrates the people who have helped shaped the world’s cultural landscape in different ways. It’s a pretty lofty aim, and luckily the guest list matched up to it.

Sure, people like Naomi Campbell and Jeff Goldblum were awarded prizes, but what we’re more interested in is the style of the evening. What was everyone wearing?

The metallics

(Ian West/PA)

For such a star-studded event, it’s unsurprising that so many people wore metallic outfits – sparkles really bring the party. Presenter Emma Willis went for an iridescent emerald gown by The Vampire’s Wife that costs £1,595.

(Grant Pollard/AP)

Actor and activist Rose McGowan was obviously wary of the notoriously drizzly London weather, because she turned up a waterproof rain jacket. It was a much higher fashion version of your mac in a sack though – she wore a silver metallic trench coat from Osman. McGowan was honoured with the inspiration award, and walked the red carpet with her partner Rain Dove.

(Grant Pollard/AP)

Rita Ora was serving some futuristic Wild West realness last night. We’re not saying we entirely understand the outfit, but it definitely was a memorable look.

(Ian West/PA)

Singer Jorja Smith, 21, was named breakthrough solo artist, and she kept things simple and sexy in a blue sequinned Versace dress.

The patterns

(Ian West/PA)

This really wasn’t the kind of event to turn up in a boring LBD. Instead, it’s more of an opportunity to play around with fashion and have fun with it. Take singer Dua Lipa – we’ve come to know her style as being obsessed with the Eighties, and she stayed true to form last night in a leopard-print, one-shouldered number.

(Ian West/PA)

Model Naomi Campbell was named fashion icon of the year, and she accepted the award wearing a brightly patterned minidress by one of her favourite designers – Versace.

(Ian West/PA)

Speaking of Versace, Donatella was also in attendance wearing one of her own multi-coloured creations.

The cut-outs

(Ian West/PA)

If you wanted confirmation that this was by no means a sartorially subtle event, look no further than the women who were styling out edgy cut-out designs. Model Abbey Clancy combined a fair few trends of the evening with a metallic dress that was both see-through and with cut-out sections.

(Ian West/PA)

Clancy wasn’t the only one who looked like she’d taken scissors to her dress – actor Kate Beckinsale wore a Julien Macdonald dress that was essentially a swimsuit with a sarong over it.

The men

(Ian West/PA)

GQ is a men’s magazine after all, so there were a lot of dashing gentlemen who fell broadly into two categories sartorially: sharp suits or wacky choices. There was a definite trend for navy velvet, with everyone from Sacha Baron Cohen to John Legend modelling the style.

(Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen presented her husband Legend with the most stylish man prize, which makes for a pretty nice date night if you ask us.

(Ian West/PA)

And then we come onto the more unsual outfits of the evening – Olly Alexander of the band Years and Years wore a corset with ostrich feathers and baggy trousers – definitely not a look for the faint-hearted.

(Ian West/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock gave the classic suit a modern update with gold butterfly detailing.

(Ian West/PA)

Actor Jeff Goldblum was given the icon prize last night, and he wasn’t going to accept such an award in just any old suit. He opted for a gold jacket with a silver shirt and tie, capping it all off with zebra print shoes.





