The Crazy Rich Asians premiere was a floral fashion fantasy - see all the best dressed celebs

Gemma Chan led the stylish pack at last night's London event, Katie Wright reports.

Considering that Crazy Rich Asians has become the highest grossing romantic comedy in a decade – it’s been number one at the US box office for three straight weeks – it’s apt that the last night’s London premiere looked a lot like a wedding reception.

Not only was the venue decked out with a very Instagrammable floral wall backdrop (remember the white one at Kim and Kanye’s nuptials?) but the attendees looked like they were dressed was that kind of occassion too.

The film’s stars were out in force alongside celebrity guests, with floral frocks, jewel tones and pastel ensembles a popular choice.

Here are all the best dressed stars from the romcom’s red carpet…

Gemma Chan

British actress Gemma Chan, who plays Astrid in the film, was resplendent in a cream tulle dress with red and blue floral detailing by London-based designer Simone Rocha.

(Ian West/PA)

Constance Wu

Constance Wu stars as female lead Rachel in the film. The American actress chose a pale pink Rodarte number for the premiere. With tiered tulle layers and flower embellishments, the gown was giving off major ballerina vibes.

(Ian West/PA)

Jing Lusi

Leading the pastel parade, British-Chinese actress Jing Lusi showed support for home-grown talent in dress from the Temperley London AW18 collection. The long-sleeved lavender dressed featured silver sequin embellishment and cut-out detailing on the bodice.

(Ian West/PA)

Ellise Chappell

Poldark actress Ellise Chappell was also pretty in pastels, wearing a puff-sleeved candy pink dress which she teamed with dark green velvet sandals.

(Ian West/PA)

Oti Mabuse

Bringing some Strictly sparkle to the premiere, dancer Oti Mabuse dazzled in a sequinned LBD.

(Ian West/PA)

Jessica Henwick

Also sparkling on the red carpet was Game of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick, who rocked a fabulous ink blue sequinned cold shoulder dress.

(Ian West/PA)

Awkwafina

American rapper and actress Awkwafina, who is said to steal the show in Crazy Rich Asians with her outlandish outfits, looked glam in a long-sleeved, floor-skimming scarlet gown with a keyhole cut out.

(Ian West/PA)

