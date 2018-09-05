From gold talons to extreme highlighter: 5 times Rihanna has taken her beauty game over the top

Luckily, she has every Fenty Beauty product on hand to experiment with.

It’s no secret Rihanna is obsessed with everything related to beauty – and her own make-up range, Fenty Beauty made a eyewatering $100 million (£78 million) in sales within the first 40 days, according to Vogue.

The singer isn’t one to squander an opportunity, and has used the extensive range of products to experiment with her own beauty looks. She’s not the kind of person who’s content with a ‘no make-up make-up’ look for every occasion, and is more than happy to play with bold colours and OTT looks.

Here are some of our favourite moments where Ri Ri has really pushed the boat out with her beauty.

1. Gold nails

Rihanna has just released snaps from her latest cover shoot for Garage Magazine and her nail artist has posted a behind the scenes shot of her outrageous manicure. They look incredible, but definitely wouldn’t be user-friendly in everyday life. Not only are they extra-long gold talons, but they’re encrusted with all kinds of jewels and extra roses – just in case the whole effect wasn’t extravagant enough.

2. Thin eyebrows

Rihanna was on the cover of British Vogue’s important September issue this year, and got everyone talking because of her brows. The razor-thin style she was modelling was certainly divisive – some people said she can make even the ugliest of trends look good, others wanted thin eyebrows to be banished to the Nineties and Noughties.

3. Covering up

Ever the fashion chameleon, sometimes Rihanna surprises us by a completely unexpected type of beauty look – covering her face up.

Obviously she keeps in stylish in Gucci balaclavas and sparkly over-the-head bodysuits, and we’re sure she appreciates a rare instance of not having to take any make-up off at the end of the night.

4. Coloured lips

Whilst a red lip is the boldest most of us will go, Rihanna instead shows us how fun make-up can be and is never one to shy away from a brightly coloured lipstick.

Think purples, greens and blues – the singer constantly plays around with her beauty looks, and we have no doubt she’d be as comfortable popping down the shops with an unusual lip as she would be onstage.

5. Extreme highlighter

One of the things Fenty Beauty has become known for is it’s mega highlighter (£28). Rather than something that should be dusted along your cheekbones, Rihanna is far from delicate with it – and nor should she be.

We particularly love last year’s Met Gala look, where she went heavy-handed with the highlighter – even using it around her eyes. For many of us, we’d look like we had a peculiar rash if we tried to replicate this, but obviously Rihanna managed to make it look flawless.

Last year she featured on the cover of Elle USA with yet another unusual application of highlighter – using it to create a heart on her face, which mirrors her cupid’s bow. If you did want to recreate this bold look yourself, she used Fenty Beauty’s match stix shimmer skinstick in unicorn (£21).

