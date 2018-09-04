This sell-out £1 skincare range is so popular it's now going on eBay for five times the price

Some Poundland stores sold out of the whole #6 collection within days, Katie Wright reports.

When Poundland unveiled its own-brand #6 skincare collection last month, the store expected the products would be a hit with regular shoppers – but didn’t anticipate quite how popular they would become.

On August 13, the day the collection launched, queues were even reported at eight Poundland stores, as bargain-hunters clamoured to get their hands on the six-piece anti-aging range, which was inspired by another numerically named brand from a big high-street beauty retailer.

Within 48 hours, some stores had completely sold out of #6 products, which include Cleansing Micellar Water, Anti-Aging Day and Night Creams and targeted solution serums.

Now, 30% of stores have run out of stock – and enterprising shoppers are hoping to cash in on demand by offering the products on eBay.

We found individual 15ml tubes of the Anti Aging Collagen Filler Serum listed on the auction site for £4.99, and the whole range on offer for £25.

Anyone else tried the #6 range from (ssh!) @Poundland ? I usually use MUCH more expensive skincare but I am absolutely loving this range! pic.twitter.com/H270fy7RDa — Kate (@Meaddthree) September 3, 2018

Reaction online has been very positive too, as bargain-lovers and beauty addicts alike get to grips with the products.

“It’s a really good day cream, that feels really nice on my skin,” said vlogger Kate McCabe in a Poundland haul video.

“It smells amazing, it smells really fresh and fruity, and it smells expensive, if that makes sense!

“The night cream feels really nice too. They don’t feel greasy, they don’t feel too heavy, they just feel really, really nice. They’re working for me.”

Amazing @Poundland finds this week! Love the new #6 Range! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TZzcBcSMhZ — Kate McCabe (@katemccabey) August 24, 2018

Holly Mobley, head of glamour at Poundland, isn’t surprised that the collection has been so well received.

“We expected huge demand for our beauty products, which are competitively tested but at a fraction of the price,” Mobley says. “We like to think we are all of the beauty with none of the beast of unfair inflated pricing that benefits nobody but the company.



“We believe there is a real opportunity, especially in the run up to Christmas, for a new player to shake up the UK beauty market with great products at an unbeatable price,” she adds.

If you want to try the much-hyped #6 range yourself, Poundland tells us that it is being restocked at the moment and will be back in all shops by the middle of September, so head to the website to find your nearest store.

