Business of Fashion 500: What you need to know about four of the most influential people on the list

The Business of Fashion is basically a Bible for anyone interested in the industry, which is why it’s well worth paying close attention to its annual list of the key people shaping fashion.

2018 marks the sixth BoF 500, and four diverse cover stars have been chosen for separate reasons. One is termed ‘the pioneer’, another ‘the future’, the third ‘the disruptor’ and finally there’s ‘the activist’.

Here’s our lowdown on each of the cover stars, chosen by founder and editor-in-chief of the BoF Imran Amed.

The pioneer: François-Henri Pinault

François-Henri Pinault and his wife Salma Hayek (Ian West/PA)

Even if you’re not totally aware of who François-Henri Pinault is, you’ll no doubt know of his work. The 56-year-old French businessman is chairman and CEO of Kering, the luxury group which owns brands like Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Christopher Kane. Pinault has been credited for overseeing some incredible growth in these brands, and is considered one of the most important business minds in fashion.

He is also chairman of the Kering Foundation, a charity that does much to combat violence against women, and also aims to empower women.

Pinault is married to actor Salma Hayek, making for an incredibly stylish couple.

The future: Yara Shahidi

🔶🔸🔶 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

Yara Shahidi is only 18, but her influence shouldn’t be underestimated. She burst into the limelight starring as Zoey in sitcom Black-ish and its subsequent spin-off Grown-ish, but she’s arguably become more well known for her activisim.

Shahidi is vocal about the need for more diversity in the media, and has set up Eighteen x 18, an initiative designed to encourage first-time voters to head to the polls.

Shahidi’s soon to start studying African-American studies and sociology at Harvard University, and her recommendation letter was written by none other than Michelle Obama. Last year Oprah Winfrey called her one of “the most profound 17-year-olds alive”.

Shahidi is also a big name in fashion – showing off her style to her 2.7m Instagram followers, and forging close relationships with brands like Chanel.

The disruptor: Virgil Abloh

It’s hard to read anything about fashion in 2018 and not hear Virgil Abloh’s name – and for very good reason. He’s the designer behind cult brand Off-White, and made waves earlier this year by becoming the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. This was particularly noteworthy as black designers have rarely helmed historic brands such as LV.

The BoF says he is: “A wildly talented polymath.” As well as designing for two huge brands, he’s also a DJ, artist and has degrees in civil engineering and architecture.

Virgil Abloh with Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

He’s well-known for having a close relationship – considered somewhat controversial – with Kanye West, who was on the front row of the recent Louis Vuitton show in Paris alongside various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The activist: Kalpona Akter

In 2013 a garment factory in Bangladesh, Rana Plaza, collapsed killing 1,134 people. Big name brands like Primark, Mango and Matalan had apparel manufactured there, and activist Kalpona Akter works tirelessly to ensure the tragedy isn’t forgotten.

Akter is a former child worker in Bangladesh’s garment factories, and she has dedicated her life to securing fair labour rights for workers. She currently works as the executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity.

© Press Association 2018