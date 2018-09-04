Pat Butcher is suddenly a style icon - get the look with these extravagantly on-trend earrings

The bigger the better is the mantra when it comes to earrings for autumn, says Katie Wright.

When the dangly earring trend came about last year, little did we know it was only just getting started.

Back then, wearing one long earring with a stud or slightly smaller version in the other lobe was de rigueur, but now the swinging look is set to get bigger – in every sense of the word.

This season, it’s all about huge earrings in (gasp!) both ears – meaning autumn’s foremost style icon is none other than EastEnders’ Pat Butcher.

Pam St Clement, who played Pat Butcher, on the EastEnders set at Elstree Studios in 1999 (John Stillwell/PA)

Played by Pam St Clement for more than 25 years, the one-time Queen Vic landlady was famous for her extensive collection of weird and wonderful ear candy.

Now more recently on the catwalks (where jewellery usually takes a back seat), models have been adorned with earrings so big that it’s a wonder their skinny frames can take the weight.

From Marni to Armani, Stella McCartney to Saint Laurent, huge hoops and quirky, sparkly strands are everywhere.

On the high street, costume jewels abound, with Eighties-style gold and crystal-embellished styles proving popular – and many of them are clip-ons, because you’d have seriously droopy earlobes if they weren’t.

Bling not your thing? Try a graphic Marni-inspired pair made from tortoiseshell or resin.

What to wear them with? With this trend, literally anything goes. Use your mega-bling to jazz up an LBD by night, or add a tonal pair to this season’s prairie dress by day.



Ready to shop the look? Have a butchers at these eight Pat-worthy pairs…



1. Zara Heart Dangle Earrings, £12.99

(Zara/PA)

2. Oliver Bonas Zeal Textured Cutout Statement Stud Earrings, £18

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

3. Bimba Y Lola Orange Plaque Long Earrings, £49

(Bimba Y Lola/PA)

4. Toolally By Moonlight Tortoiseshell earrings, £48

(Toolally/PA)

5. Zara Bejewelled Teardrop Earrings, £12.99

(Zara/PA)

6. New Look Multicoloured Linked Resin Ring Drop Earrings, £5.99

(New Look/PA)



7. Accessorize Chunky Resin Link Earrings, £15

(Accessorize/PA)



8. Marks and Spencer Trapped Gems Drop Earrings, £12.50

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

© Press Association 2018