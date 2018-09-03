Red lips, feline flicks and pastel eyes - all the best beauty trends from the Venice Film Festival

The stars of stage, screen and catwalk have been getting glam for the Venice red carpet, Katie Wright reports.

The world’s most glamorous women have descended on Venice for the city’s annual film festival, with actresses promoting their latest cinematic offerings and models posing up a storm in front of the paparazzi’s lenses.

The most in-demand glam squads have been out in force as well, creating stunning hair and make-up for their gorgeous clients.

That means lots of inspiration for us to drool over. Here are the biggest beauty trends from Venice 2018.

Dakota Johnson takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of Suspiria (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

1. Red lips

By far the biggest trend to emerge from the festival, which comes to a close this week, was red lips, with stars tailoring their scarlet pouts to their outfits.

Olivia Colman chose a bright matte red to set off her black dress, as did Portuguese model Sara Sampaio who wore ivory, while Brit actresses Maxine Peake and Hannah Murray both rocked deep red tones.

Model Sara Sampaio at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/PA)

But the most ravishing red came courtesy of French actress Clémence Poésy, who wore a deep ruby painted into a perfect cupid’s bow like a silent movie star of the 1920s. Now that’s real old Hollywood glamour.

Clemence Poesy at the premiere of The Favourite (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/PA)

2. Sharp eyeliner

A sharp slash of black eyeliner was employed by lots of make-up artists to add definition, often paired with a bold lip, as in the case of Victoria’s Secret regulars Barbara Palvin and Sara Sampaio, while Claire Foy’s feline flick was combined with a pale pink lip, giving her make-up a slight Sixties vibe.

3. Slicked back hair

Celebrity hair styles at the festival ranged from tight up-dos to bouncy curls and loose waves, but what many of them had in common was that hair was pushed back from the face, creating a sleek, polished feel.

We particularly loved Lady Gaga’s elaborate topknot and Cate Blanchett’s slightly quiffed locks.

Cate Blanchett at the premiere of A Star Is Born (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/PA)

4. Pink

While lots of leading ladies chose bold red lips, Naomi Watts and Lady Gaga proved that sometimes soft colours are just as effective, both plumping for pink looks.

Gaga was in town for the premiere of the hotly-anticipated A Star Is Born, posing for photographers with director and co-star Bradley Cooper.

Resplendent in a voluminous powder-pink feathered confection, the singer’s soft pink lips and tonal smoky eye worked perfectly with her bronzed complexion.

Watts, whose opening night look was created by make-up artist Mary Wiles using Suqqu, featured rosy tones on her eyes, lips and cheeks to match her stunning raspberry pink Armani Prive gown.

Naomi Watts at the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

5. Flawless skin

While some models went hard with the highlighter and contour, Emma Stone and Claire Foy let their porcelain complexions shine, adding just a light wash of peach blush.

The secret to their flawless skin according to insiders is ALLEVEN Colour Shield – a concealer and body make-up product also used by Beyonce – in new shade Pearl.

Claire Foy at the premiere of First Man (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

6. Pastel eyes

Emma Stone tried out two different purple eye make-up looks on the same day, first a soft mauve at a photo call for The Favourite, adding a healthy dose of sparkle later that night for the movie’s premiere.

Emma Stone at the photo call for The Favourite (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

Chloe Grace Moretz also picked a pastel eye for Venice, rocking a kooky mint green look at the premiere of Suspiria. It’s not a look that a lot of people could pull off, but the 21-year-old certainly did.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz at the premiere of Suspiria (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/PA)

