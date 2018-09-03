This nail brand used real Peruvian women in a campaign instead of hand models and fans are loving it

We spoke to OPI about what's being heralded as 'a new era in hand models'.

Have you ever looked a nail polish advert and thought ‘I could never be a hand model’ because you don’t have the requisite straight, flawless, pale (usually) fingers and long, strong nails?

Well you’re not alone, if the reaction to a recent OPI campaign is anything to go by.

When the American nail brand posted a photo on Instagram showing colours from its new Peru collection painted on the hands of real Peruvian women, fans were delighted.

‘I love this photo, it’s so nice to finally see some real people,’ commented Rheva_solstice on the picture, which shows vibrant shades such as ‘Alpaca My Bags’ and ‘I Love You Just Be-Cusco’ on a variety of skin tones.

‘Love this picture! Feel like I know how the colours will look on me because my skin is just like theirs,’ posted Princesa_kc.

‘I love their hands!’ said Lynn279788, adding: ‘This ad campaign should win an award!’

The photo has had more than 15,000 likes and other pictures from the same shoot have had an equally positive response.

Keen to find out who the women in the photos are, we asked OPI for the story behind the campaign.

“This photo was taken in a village called Pisac, about an hour drive out of Cusco,” explains Erica LoGiudice, art director, OPI.

“Every morning the square of this town transforms into a beautiful marketplace, filled with food, crafts, jewellery and clothing.

“The women in this photo all work in the market and live in the surrounding villages, each runs their own individual craft stands.”

LoGiudice says that the decision to use local women (alongside hand models in other shots) was intended to reflect the authenticity of the collection.

“We wanted it to feel authentic and real and there is no other way to do that other than going into the heart of the culture and meet and learn from the locals,” she says.

“We hoped that this shot would drive a positive reaction and separate OPI from other nail brands as the brand that truly is for every person.”

And that seems to be exactly what they achieved.

“The reaction on social media has been amazing. We have been flooded with likes, shares and heartfelt comments,” LoGiudice continues. “The results are what our social media fans are calling ‘a new era of hand models’.

“The reactions to these new hand models has been nothing but positive, with our audience asking to see more ‘real’ representative hands.”

After such an outpouring, will OPI be using more real women in promo materials in future?

“Absolutely,” LoGiudice says. “We have been sourcing local talent since our Lisbon campaign and it will not end any time soon!

“We know our audience craves realness and authenticity. Plus, what better than to create a campaign that makes so many people smile.”

The OPI Peru Collection is available now on the OPI website, from £13.50.

© Press Association 2018