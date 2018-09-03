Can one salon treatment repair a whole summer of hair damage? We put three to the test

From £20 to £380, we discover three hair repair options you'll want to try.

Summer can really take its toll on our hair. Sun, sea and sand are ideal when it comes to choosing a holiday destination, but for our delicate locks? It’s a lethal cocktail.

And while the heatwave was a blessing, with all that extra sunshine there’s a big chance your strands are looking dry and lacklustre as we head into autumn.

Aside from chopping off all those split ends, what’s the solution? Hair stylists promise they can rejuvenate your distressed ‘do without even picking up a pair scissors thanks to nourishing treatments, but do they really work – or is the damage just disguised by the power of a very good blow dry?

We were sceptical, so we sent our testers – who all admitted they were in serious need of a post-summer pick-me-up – to find out, by trying three different hair repair options. Here’s how they got on…

Liz Connor tried: KeraStraight Style Solution, £380 with technical director Zak Twohig at Trevor Sorbie. Available at salons nationwide. Visit KeraStraight.com to find your nearest salon.

Liz’s hair before (left) and after the KeraStraight Style Solution treatment (Liz Connor/PA)

“This KeraStraight luxury treatment works by putting keratin – the main protein in skin, hair and nails – and other proteins back into your hair, simultaneously straightening, repairing and smoothing the hair shaft.

“Zac first applied the treatment to clean, wet hair and left it to set for 25 minutes. Next, my hair was rough dried with a hairdryer, before Zac straightened every inch of my hair to lock-in the formula.

“The whole process took around two hours and afterwards I was advised to leave the treatment overnight before washing or styling my hair as normal.

“Since having it done it’s transformed the quality of my hair. As well as being softer and stronger, it dries less frizzy, holds a curl better and takes about half as long to dry with a hairdryer.

“While this treatment isn’t cheap, the results last for around four months, so if you’ve hit rock bottom with quality of your hair like I had, this could be the miracle you need.”

Prudence Wade tried: Schwarzkopf Professional BC Fibre Clinix, from £20, available at salons nationwide from September 11. Visit Believeinconfidence.com to find your nearest salon.

Prudence’s hair before (left) and after the Schwarzkopf Professional BC Fibre Clinix treatment (Prudence Wade/PA)

“It’s hard not to be impressed by the sheer level of science involved in this treatment – fibres, elasticity, proteins – it all sounds legit, but in all honesty that doesn’t mean much unless it actually makes your hair healthier.

“Luckily, it feels like it did. What I like about this treatment is it can be customised to your hair type (whether you need things like volume or colour boost, etc).

“I got a peptide-focused treatment which repaired my hair, and after leaving the conditioner in for 10 minutes it was washed and dried and you could feel a remarkable difference.

“I colour my hair so it can get a bit dry, but it immediately felt thicker and stronger, and it also felt a lot silkier.

“For just £20, I’m really impressed with the results. For a quick fix, this treatment is perfect before a wedding or event where you want to look your absolute best.”

Sam Wylie-Harris tried: KMS Style Primer treatment, which starts from £20 and includes 75ml of product to take home. Available at KMS salons nationwide. Visit KMShair.com to find your nearest one.

Sam’s hair before (left) and after the KMS Style Primer treatment (Sam Wylie-Harris/PA)

“The Style Primer treatment, which I tried at London’s Hare & Bone, is specifically designed for a wash and blow dry – to repair from the inside out, give volume to the roots and keep it primed for up to seven washes.

“After a good brush to get all the tangles out, my hair was washed twice with KMS Tame Frizz Shampoo, towel dried and then generously spritzed with KMS Core Reset Spray – the core reset acid technology benefits the hair as the tiny molecules penetrate deep into the hair.

“Then the KMS Add Volume Style Primer was applied to the roots and Tame Frizz style primer to mid length and ends. This was left in for five minutes to work its magic, then after a relaxing head massage it was rinsed out and followed with leave-in conditioner.

“Even wet, my hair felt like silk, and by the time my stylist Jamie had finished blowdrying, it looked like silk too. After the long, hot summer I really needed to pump some moisture into my thick wavy hair and get some shine on my freshly coloured highlights and lowlights – and this treatment certainly delivered.

“Completed in just over an hour, this is a fast track to first class hair.”

© Press Association 2018