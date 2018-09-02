The dry shampoo industry might be booming but what effect does it have on your hair?

It might banish grease and add texture but some hair experts have a few words of warning about dry shampoo.

For many of us, dry shampoo is a total lifesaver. A godsend for those days when you have no time or are simply too lazy to wash your hair and can’t face going out the house looking like a total greaseball.

A few easy spritzes followed by a quick brush and lank, dirty locks are instantly revitalised and sweet smelling.

So it’s no surprise sales of the stuff continue to rocket. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, last year the global dry shampoo industry was worth an estimated $3,043.5m (£2363.9m), and expected to grow to $4,110.6m (£3192.6m) by the end of 2022.

So whether it’s in aerosol spray or powder form, there’s a chance we’re all addicted to blasting our limp roots with dry shampoo.

But is there any cost attached to this time-saving wonder? We spoke to the experts to get the low-down on what it actually means for our locks.

It shouldn’t replace regular shampoo

We’re sorry to tell you this, but while it may be called shampoo, the dry version cannot replace good old fashioned actual shampoo and water.

Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic says: “It’s OK to use dry shampoo once in a while on days you cannot shampoo. However, it should not be used as a replacement for real shampoo; it simply doesn’t cleanse the scalp effectively. The condition of your scalp has a huge impact on the health of your hair.”

So unfortunately, if you want your hair to look shiny and bouncy, dry shampoo won’t cut it quite like a normal lather-up in the shower.

So why do you have to take care of your scalp?

Kingsley explains: “Your scalp is skin and like the skin on your face, it sweats, contains sebaceous (oil glands) and sheds dead skin cells. It is also exposed to the same environmental pollution as your face. As such, your hair and scalp need to be cleansed properly — and a dry shampoo simply doesn’t do this.”

You wouldn’t use talcum powder to wash your face every day, so you shouldn’t use dry shampoo that regularly either. Kingsley adds: “You need water and a surfactant of some sort (the cleaning property in shampoos) to cleanse your scalp. Dry shampoo acts a camouflage. It simply sits on your scalp and in your hair.

“Unlike real shampoo, which is rinsed away with water, dry shampoo does not remove skin secretions, dead skin cells, dirt and product debris. A day or two of using a dry shampoo is fine, but any longer without a ‘real shampoo’ is likely to result in an itchy and irritated scalp.”

Kingsley also advises avoiding dry shampoo if you have existing scalp issues like dandruff, adding: “In these cases, you really must shampoo daily to clear the problem.”

What happens if you use it too much?

According to Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair, dry shampoo “can cause the hair to become dry and lacking in moisture”.

She agrees with Kingsley’s analysis that using it every so often is totally fine, but warns against being overly enthusiastic with it as well as not just spraying it on your roots.

“The times when it can cause dry or brittle hair is when it’s used from root to tip and constantly,” Patching explains. “Damage is more often the case with hair that has been heavily bleached and is porous.”

It’s not all bad

Don’t worry, because it’s not all doom and gloom – there are actually some benefits to dry shampoo (other than saving you a whole lot of time in the shower).

“Dry shampoo is fantastic for volume and for up dos when you need some extra grip,” Patching says. “Using it on the roots is perfect for some root lift especially if your hair is silky and soft.”

