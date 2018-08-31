Video: How to shine shoes properly ahead of the new school term

31st Aug 18 | Beauty

Unfortunately, a quick spit and wipe won't quite do the trick.

Black Dress Shoes and Polish Kit

Even though it seems like school just broke up for the holidays, summer has passed in a blink of an eye and September is upon us.

This means there’s a whole lot of back to school organisation to do. Some of it is fun, like buying funky new stationery, and some of it less so – like ironing uniforms and shining shoes.

Even though getting school shoes up to standard might seem like a tedious task, it’s not actually that bad – once you take these pro tips into consideration.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way
WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals

WARNING: Popular children's toy BANNED over fears of hazardous chemicals
More than 11,000 Ofcom complaints over Roxanne Pallett in CBB

More than 11,000 Ofcom complaints over Roxanne Pallett in CBB

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch

Brother defends Ryan Thomas after CBB punch
Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints
Young Irish man who fell from Sydney bridge WAKES from coma on 21st birthday

Young Irish man who fell from Sydney bridge WAKES from coma on 21st birthday
People are DEMANDING Roxanne Pallett be REMOVED from CBB house after an incident with Ryan Thomas

People are DEMANDING Roxanne Pallett be REMOVED from CBB house after an incident with Ryan Thomas