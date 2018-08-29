MAC has just launched the world's BIGGEST foundation range

The Studio Fix collection has been expanded to include 18 new shades, Katie Wright reports.

Fans were bowled over last year when Rihanna released her Fenty Beauty range which included a massive 40 shades of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

The singer was praised for her inclusive approach to make-up, catering to so many different ethnicities when many brands produce less than 20 foundation varieties, often particularly neglecting darker skin tones.

But now MAC has gone one further – or rather, 18 further with the extension of its fan-favourite Studio Fix range, which now comprises of no less than 64 shades of Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 (£26) plus 53 varieties of Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation (also £26).

Three of the new Studio Fix shades: N4.5, NC58 and NW60 (MAC/PA)

By comparison, Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is available in 33 shades, Make Up For Ever Ultra HD has 40 shades and Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation comes in 42 – and they are some of the widest ranges on the market to date.

The new Studio Fix shades range from pale N4.5, which falls in between existing shades N4 and N5 (N stands for neutral) up to NW60, the darkest ever shade (W stands for warm and C is for cool-toned shades).

A versatile, buildable foundation, Studio Fix is so popular it’s got its own hashtag, #fixfam (with more than 38,000 posts so far on Instagram) and can be used to create four different finishes – fresh, dewy, matte and full – according to Terry Barber, MAC’s head of make-up artistry.

‘Fresh’ is, “The not-quite-no-make-up-skin,” Barber says. “For so many make-up wearers it’s about fine tuning rather than the full transformation. It’s about knowing your layers and where to tweak and where not to tweak. One of beauty’s great conundrums.”

At the other end of the spectrum, ‘Full’ means, “The fearless glamour of flawless coverage. High octane skin with a mannequin finish.”

He adds: “MAC has always been at the forefront of allowing people to transform themselves in whatever way they want and this is where we once again tap into our heritage.”

All 64 Studio Fix foundation shades are available now on the MAC website and will be coming to stores on September 6.





